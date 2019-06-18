Services
Meyer Funeral Home & Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
513-921-0117
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Visitation Church
3172 South Road
Cincinnati, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Visitation Church
3172 South Road
Cincinnati, OH
Service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery-W 8th and Seton
3819 W 8th Street
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati - Virginia Rose Weiskittel (Nee Hoehn) Beloved wife of the late Nelson Weiskittel. Loving mother of the late Richard Weiskittel. Dear sister of Ralph E. (The late Patricia) Hoehn, Eileen (the late Fred) Overbeck, the late Jack Hoehn and Russel (Jean) Hoehn. Devoted sister in law of June Hoehn. Also survived by her many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 89 years of age. Visitation on Thursday at Our Lady of the Visitation Church, 3172 South Rd., from 9:00 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM. Memorials may be made to , PO Box 633597, Cincinnati OH 45263. Www.bjmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 18, 2019
