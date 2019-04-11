Services
Frankfort - Services for Vivian Dicken Hale, 98, of Frankfort were held 1:00 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church with burial at Mount Gilead Cemetery in Carthage. Jackson Brewer officiated. Visitation was 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the church.

Vivian died last Wednesday morning at Taylor Manor in Versailles. A native of California, KY, she graduated from Eastern State Teachers' College and went on to teach in Northern Kentucky and Lexington. She was a very skilled seamstress and cook, as well as a 4-H teacher and a mentor, counselor, and confidante to family and friends. She was a member of Carthage Methodist Church and later became a member of First United Methodist Church in Frankfort.

Daughter of the late Arvil and Lulu Diesel Dicken, she is preceded in death by her husband, William Hale; and two sons, William Hale II, and Dr. John P. Hale. She is survived by five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, all of Northern Ohio.

Donations may be made in her name to Carthage United Methodist Church, 3427 Carthage Road, California, KY 41007. You may share memories and leave condolences at www.ljtfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 11 to Apr. 18, 2019
