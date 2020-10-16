1/1
Vivian DuBois
Vivian DuBois

Cincinnati - Vivian DuBois, beloved wife of the late John; devoted mother of Renny (Lety) Keagle, Dennis (Karen) Keagle, Jackie DuBois and Joan (Steve) Carroll; dear grandmother of Christopher, Kelley, Adrienne, Kristin, Lauren, Luke and Ciara and 4 great grandchildren. Passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the age of 94. Friends may call at the visitation on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 9:30-10:30am at Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Avenue. Service at 10:30am.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
