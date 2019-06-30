|
Vivian Houghton
Florence - Vivian Louise Houghton, 67, of Florence, KY passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 in the comfort of her home with her loved ones by her side. Vivian was born September 21, 1951 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Alfred and Helen Norton. Vivian was a graduate of Colerain High School, and Morehead State University. She was an avid historian, with a love for the Founding of the United States, especially George Washington. She was an accomplished quilter, she enjoyed playing golf, and she loved cooking, but being with her family was her joy and passion. Vivian was a loving wife, a dear mother, teacher, and friend with a heart as wide and deep as the ocean, loving hands, and a ready laugh and smile. She will be dearly missed. Her survivors include her husband: Bruce Houghton, children: Rebecca and Rachel Houghton, siblings: Joan Alford (William), and Robert Norton (Cheryl), godchildren: Emma and Lauren Pahls, and several other beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Her sister, Joyce Schneider preceded her in death. A visitation for Vivian will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 10am until 12pm at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. A service will be held following the visitation at 12pm at the Funeral Home. Burial will be held following the funeral service at Highland Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, KY. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Mt. Vernon Ladies Association at 3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway, Mount Vernon, Virginia 22121 or online at www.mtvernon.org in Vivian's memory. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 30, 2019