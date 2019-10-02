Services
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Pius X Church
Edgewood, KY
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Pius X Church
Edgewood, KY
Vivian Lubrecht


1927 - 2019
Vivian Lubrecht Obituary
Vivian Lubrecht

Walton - Vivian L. Lubrecht, 91, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at her Walton, KY residence. Vivian was born October 6, 1927 to the late William and Florence Frohlich. She was a homemaker and an avid card player, belonging to many different local card clubs and senior groups. Vivian was preceded in death by her husband William E. Lubrecht and sister Betty Cady. She is survived by her children Barbara Snyder (Bill) of Walton, KY, Ed Lubrecht (Terry) of Edgewood, KY, and Bob Lubrecht of Walton, KY, grandchildren Shelly Lemmond, Rob Hughes, Alex, Kevin, and April Lubrecht, 3 great grandchildren, brother Bill Frohlich of Tampa, FL, and 2 sister-in-laws Cecilie Marceli of Cincinnati, OH and Rita Lubrecht of Union, KY. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 5pm until 7pm at St. Pius X Church, in Edgewood, KY. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow the visitation and begin at 7pm. Interment will be at St. Mary Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY. Memorial Contributions can be sent to the Passionists Nuns 1151 Donaldson Hwy. Erlanger, KY 41018. Online condolences can be made at www.Linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 2, 2019
