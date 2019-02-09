Services
Petersburg - Vivian Perkins, 78, of Petersburg, KY, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019 in DeLand, FL. She was born March 27, 1940 in Coalfield, TN to General & Dovie Patterson. She attended Clinton High School in Clinton, TN. She later became the owner/operator of Chuck's Heating & Air Conditioning, Florence, retiring in 2001. She is survived by her husband, Charles Perkins; daughter, Brenda Warner; son, Joel (Tina) Rose; grandchildren, Angela (Jonathan) Mayfield, Heather Rose, Taylor Rose and Cody Rose; siblings, Evelyn, Dean, Veena, Roy and Troy. Funeral services will be held at the privacy of the family. A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, February 10 from 4-6 PM at Receptions 1379 Donaldson Highway Erlanger, KY 41018. Online condolences www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 9, 2019
