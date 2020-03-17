|
|
Vivian Riedinger
Florence - Vivian Margaret Riedinger (nee Scheper), age 89, of Florence, KY passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020. She is survived by her loving children, Karen George, Linda Buerkley (Rick), Patty Eifert (Paul), Mary Mairose (Steve) and Joe Riedinger; grandchildren, Lauren, Sarah, Matthew, Emily, Elaine, Will, Andrew and Tyler; 16 great-grandchildren. Vivian was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph D. Riedinger; sister, Marilyn Foltz; parents, Carl and Clara Scheper. Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be held privately for immediate family members only. A memorial celebration will be held in the future and announced at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice 483 S Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017. Donations can be mailed to Middendorf Funeral Home (3312 Madison Pike Ft. Wright, KY 41017) and they will be forwarded to the family. Online condolences can be made at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020