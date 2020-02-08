Services
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Vivian Virginia Sander

Vivian Virginia Sander Obituary
Vivian Virginia Sander

Florence - Vivian Virginia Sander (Neé Mullins), 83 years of age, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020 surrounded by her family. Vivian was born in 1936, to her late parents Chester Verner Mullins and Hazel Mulloy Mullins, in Morningview, Kentucky. She is preceded in death by her husband David Edward Sander; sister, Margaret Campbell; and brother, Hugh Mullins. Left to mourn her passing are her sons, Dr. Mark Sander (Christine) and Dr. Michael Sander (Shalee); and her grandchildren Courtney Stewart (Blake), Ashley Sander, Alex Leduc (Leigh), Brianna Abraham (Michael), Damion Burbo, Mason Sander, Mallory Campbell (Shane), and Brett Osborn as well as, 3 great-grandchildren. Visitation will take place at Mary Queen of Heaven Church, 1150 Donaldson Hwy, Erlanger, KY 41018, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky. Stith Funeral Home, Florence is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to Mary Queen of Heaven Church at the above address. Online condolences may be left for the family at:

Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
