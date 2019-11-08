Resources
More Obituaries for Vonnie Black
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vonnie Black

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vonnie Black Obituary
Vonnie Black

Alexandria - Vonnie Black, 79, of Alexandria, KY passed away unexpectedly at her home on November 7, 2019. She was the daughter of Joseph and Inez (Reinhart) Steffen. She was a member of Dayton Church of God. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Ed Black Sr. Sisters; Virgie Sharp and Fern (Ronnie) Hannah. Brothers; Glenn (Rawanda) Steffen and Gary Steffen. Sons; Timmy Cope and Eddie (Katie) Black Jr. Daughters; Connie (Mark) Butsch, Vicki (Steve) Davis and Nadine Black. Grandchildren; Tony and Tonya Davis, Miranda (Keith) Shelton, Jessi (Andrew) Fultz, Erin (Sean) O'Brien, Ashlynn (David) Schack and Tayler Black. Great Grandchildren; Austin Davis, Abby, Kennedy and Emma Shelton, Karsyn Schack and Nolan Fultz. Visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 1pm-4pm. Service will be held at 12pm on Monday, November 11, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Cemetery. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -