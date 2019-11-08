|
|
Vonnie Black
Alexandria - Vonnie Black, 79, of Alexandria, KY passed away unexpectedly at her home on November 7, 2019. She was the daughter of Joseph and Inez (Reinhart) Steffen. She was a member of Dayton Church of God. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Ed Black Sr. Sisters; Virgie Sharp and Fern (Ronnie) Hannah. Brothers; Glenn (Rawanda) Steffen and Gary Steffen. Sons; Timmy Cope and Eddie (Katie) Black Jr. Daughters; Connie (Mark) Butsch, Vicki (Steve) Davis and Nadine Black. Grandchildren; Tony and Tonya Davis, Miranda (Keith) Shelton, Jessi (Andrew) Fultz, Erin (Sean) O'Brien, Ashlynn (David) Schack and Tayler Black. Great Grandchildren; Austin Davis, Abby, Kennedy and Emma Shelton, Karsyn Schack and Nolan Fultz. Visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 1pm-4pm. Service will be held at 12pm on Monday, November 11, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Cemetery. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019