Vonnie Carlson
Alexandria - Vonnie Jean Carlson (nee Wills), 64, of Alexandria, KY, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. Vonnie was retired and a former employee at St. Luke Hospitals in Ft. Thomas and Florence. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marion "Pete" and Ruth (Gast) Wills and a daughter, Kristen Hardy. Vonnie is survived by a daughter, Angie (Grant) Mitchell; siblings, Mary Ann Wills, Nancy Jane (Kevin Witte) Wills, Julie (Ronald) Ruf and David Ray Wills; three grandchildren, Gracie, Reese and Cole Mitchell; boyfriend, John Ruthman. A Memorial Visitation will be held at the Alexandria Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to Breast Cancer, The , 2808 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45206.Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 15, 2019