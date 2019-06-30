Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Guardian Angels Church
Mt. Washington, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Guardian Angels Church
Mt. Washington, OH
W. Keith Avery Obituary
W. Keith Avery

Formerly of Anderson Township - W. Keith Avery beloved son of William J. Avery and Lois A. Avery (nee Wolfe), dear brother of Michelle (Scott) Keely, Marc (Mary Kay) Avery, and Tanya (Richard) Perry, loving uncle of Andrew, Lauren, Alex and Julia. June 26, 2019. Age 58 yrs. Formerly of Anderson Township, Mass of Christian Burial at Guardian Angels Church, Mt. Washington, on Wednesday, July 3, at 10:30 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Wednesday from 9:30-10:30 AM. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 30, 2019
