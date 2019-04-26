|
Wadie David
Batavia - Wadie departed this life to be with the Lord on Tues, 4/23/19 at age 88. He was the son of Mariam Khouri and Shukri Tuemiah. Husband of Naimeh Kassis. Father of Buthayna (Zeiad Tuemiah), Shukri (Dunia), Haydar (Ilham), and Haytham (Lorna). Brother of Nabih and Noha; and to the late Michael, Jaleel, Jameela, Nabiha, Badiya. Visitation, followed by Service, to be held, Saturday April 27, 2019 10:30-12 PM Service at St. James Antiochian Orthodox Church, Loveland, OH. Internment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. www.moorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 26, 2019