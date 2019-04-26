Services
Moore Family Funeral Homes
225 Spring St
Batavia, OH 45103
(513) 732-2221
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. James Antiochian Orthodox Church
Loveland, OH
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
St. James Antiochian Orthodox Church
Loveland, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wadie David
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wadie David

Obituary Condolences

Wadie David Obituary
Wadie David

Batavia - Wadie departed this life to be with the Lord on Tues, 4/23/19 at age 88. He was the son of Mariam Khouri and Shukri Tuemiah. Husband of Naimeh Kassis. Father of Buthayna (Zeiad Tuemiah), Shukri (Dunia), Haydar (Ilham), and Haytham (Lorna). Brother of Nabih and Noha; and to the late Michael, Jaleel, Jameela, Nabiha, Badiya. Visitation, followed by Service, to be held, Saturday April 27, 2019 10:30-12 PM Service at St. James Antiochian Orthodox Church, Loveland, OH. Internment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. www.moorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now