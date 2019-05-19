Services
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neidhard Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Avenue
Mt. Healthy, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Neidhard Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Avenue
Mt. Healthy, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Waid Richmond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Waid E. Richmond

Obituary Condolences

Waid E. Richmond Obituary
Waid E. Richmond

Colerain Township - Waid E. Richmond. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy J. (nee Lee) Richmond. Dear father of David (Molly) Richmond, Deaborah (Kenny) Black, Tammy Willman and Tina Mechley. Loving grandfather of 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Dear brother of Douglas Richmond. Passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019. Age 86 years. Visitation will be held at Neidhard Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy on Tuesday May 21 from 5-8 PM. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 10 AM. Burial will follow at Landmark Memorial Gardens with military honors. Condolences may be sent to neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
Download Now