Wallace Comer
Cincinnati - Wallace James "Wally" Comer age 90. Born May 21, 1930. Passed away in the early morning hours October 11, 2020 at Evergreen Wellsprings senior Facility. Survived by son, Josh Comer, Pittsburgh PA. Sister Mary Listerman, Erie PA. and many nieces, nephews, and good friends. Predeceased by sister Patricia Schneider and brother James Comer. Wally graduated from Elder HS in 1948. He served in Korea as First Lieutenant US Air Force 1952-1954. Graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.S. Degree. Extensive career sales/marketing and counseling. Worked for Proctor and Gamble, Quaker Oats, Foote Cone & Belding, and Hamilton County Rehabilitation Services. In retirement he enjoyed golfing, watching the Reds and visiting friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 14th from 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 AM both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. Facemasks and social distancing are required. www.mrfh.com