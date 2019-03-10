|
Walter "Bud" Bailey
North College Hill - Beloved husband of 59 years to the late Karola Bailey (nee Birklein). Loving father of Brenda (Herb) Grothaus and John (Loretta) Bailey. Devoted grandmother of John (Stephanie) and Josh (Amber) Bailey. Devoted grandfather of Ethan, Aiden, Madison, Josh Jr. Bailey and Heavyn Barber. Walter passed away peacefully on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the age of 88 years. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in College Hill. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 11am until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:30pm at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. Memorial contributions may be made to . Interment to follow Arlington Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 10, 2019