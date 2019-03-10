Services
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
12:30 PM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter "Bud" Bailey

Obituary Condolences

Walter "Bud" Bailey Obituary
Walter "Bud" Bailey

North College Hill - Beloved husband of 59 years to the late Karola Bailey (nee Birklein). Loving father of Brenda (Herb) Grothaus and John (Loretta) Bailey. Devoted grandmother of John (Stephanie) and Josh (Amber) Bailey. Devoted grandfather of Ethan, Aiden, Madison, Josh Jr. Bailey and Heavyn Barber. Walter passed away peacefully on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the age of 88 years. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in College Hill. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 11am until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:30pm at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. Memorial contributions may be made to . Interment to follow Arlington Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paul R. Young Funeral Home
Download Now