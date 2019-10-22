Services
Walter Buel Lawson Obituary
Walter Buel Lawson

Verona - Walter Buel Lawson, 77, of Verona, passed away October 21, 2019 in Florence.

Walter was preceded in death by his wife Reva Sue Wilson Lawson in 1997; 3 brothers: Bill Lawson, Robert Lawson and Charles Lawson; and 3 sisters: Eunice, Virgie and Betty Smith.

He was a retired maintenance foreman for Marydale, a tobacco and beef cattle farmer, and a member of Sherman Full Gospel.

He is survived by a son: Walter Jason Lawson (Mary Ann) of Verona; 2 daughters: Kimberly Kay Rose (Kenneth) of Verona and Rena Kay Taylor (Tim) of Union; a brother: Willard Lawson of Verona; 6 grandchildren: Madeline Sue Lawson, Andrea Kay Hollar, Kenneth Franklin Rose, Justin Alan Rose, Jonathan Alvin Rose and Jacob Edward Buel Taylor; and 15 great grandchildren.

Funeral services 11:00 AM, Saturday at Hamilton-Stanley Funeral Home, Verona. Visitation will be 4:00 - 8:00 PM Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Napoleon Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
