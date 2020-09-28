1/1
Walter E. Denecke
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter E. Denecke

Madeira - Walter Edward Denecke passed away to be with the Lord on September 26, 2020 at the age of 97. Born on April 11, 1923 to Walter and Anna (Naylor) Denecke. Beloved husband of Ruth (nee Kueffner) Denecke for 74 years. Caring and loving father of Daryl Ann (Jim) Walton, Donald Bernard (Diane) Denecke, and David Matthew Denecke. Dearest Poppy of Allison (John) Howard, Kristin (Mike) Curto, Shannon and Caroline Denecke. Proud great-grandfather of Luke Howard, Samantha Howard, and Madelyn Curto. Attended Miami University, played baseball for the Redskins, and was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. World War II veteran with the United States Marine Corps, served on the USS Bennington in the Pacific theater, saw action at Iwo Jima, Okinawa, and was part of the occupying force in Japan. Receiving his masters in education from the University of Cincinnati, he began his career at New Richmond, was a championship basketball coach at Sycamore High School and later the high school principal at Sycamore before Assistant Superintendent positions at Oak Hills and Deer Park. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame at Deer Park and Sycamore. Walt was a faithful member of the Madeira-Silverwood Presbyterian Church and served as an elder and trustee. He was an avid golfer till he was 93 and shot his age several times. Walt was a very humble gentleman with a heart of gold who touched countless lives of students, teachers, family, and friends with kindness and joy. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten. A graveside service will be held at Rest Haven Memorial Park on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:00 am. Memorial contributions may be made to the Madeira-Silverwood Presbyterian Church, 8000 Miami Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45243. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Mihovk-Rosenacker serving the family. www.mrfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Rest Haven Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
MIHOVK ROSENACKER FUNERAL HOME - Cincinnati
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
513-385-0511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MIHOVK ROSENACKER FUNERAL HOME - Cincinnati

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 28, 2020
Prayers for my friend Dave Denecke his mother Ruth and the family.
Michael Winner
Friend
September 28, 2020
Rest In Peace, Walt. I remember many great times as our families spent fun times together, at one another’s homes or around our pool in the summer. I also remember you as principal while I was going to high school. I never wanted my friends to know we were related because I didn’t want them thinking I would get special treatment. But I certainly never did. In fact, my parents always knew what I was up to. Just kidding. Seriously, You were a great and fair principal and a good friend. You lived a long, wonderful life. I know that Mom and Dad will be waiting for you in Heaven.
Cathie Rieth Galbraith
September 28, 2020
Best principal Sycamore High ever had. Kind, caring,strict but gentle. Always remembered by his 1960 class.
Trisha Obst Grether
Student
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved