Walter E. Miller
Colerain Twp. - Miller, Walter E. "Walt", beloved husband of the late Marion A. (nee O'Shea) Miller. Devoted father of Joyce (Bill) Merrell, Jim (Valerie) Miller, Jean (Roger) Bauer and Jackie Swafford. Loving grandfather of many grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Dear brother of Jan (David) Sammons. Walt passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, age 92. Friends and Family are invited to attend Mass of Christian Burial at St. Ann Church on Wednesday (Nov. 25) at 9:30 AM. Face masks are required and social distancing must be practiced. Memorials may be made to St. Ann Church, 2900 W. Galbraith Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45239 or charity of your choice
. Special condolences may be expressed at www.frederickfh.com