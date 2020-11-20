1/
Walter E. Miller
Walter E. Miller

Colerain Twp. - Miller, Walter E. "Walt", beloved husband of the late Marion A. (nee O'Shea) Miller. Devoted father of Joyce (Bill) Merrell, Jim (Valerie) Miller, Jean (Roger) Bauer and Jackie Swafford. Loving grandfather of many grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Dear brother of Jan (David) Sammons. Walt passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, age 92. Friends and Family are invited to attend Mass of Christian Burial at St. Ann Church on Wednesday (Nov. 25) at 9:30 AM. Face masks are required and social distancing must be practiced. Memorials may be made to St. Ann Church, 2900 W. Galbraith Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45239 or charity of your choice. Special condolences may be expressed at www.frederickfh.com



Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. Ann Church
Funeral services provided by
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
