Services
Thompson, Hall & Jordan Funeral Home - Forest Park
11400 Winton Rd
Forest Park, OH 45240
(513) 742-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Leavell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Walter F. Leavell Sr.

Add a Memory
Dr. Walter F. Leavell Sr. Obituary
Dr. Walter F. Leavell, Sr.

Cincinnati - Dr. Walter Fairchild Leavell, M.D. of Cincinnati, OH passed away peacefully at the age of 85 on Thursday, November 28, 2019. Dr. Leavell was past President of Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science, past Senior Associate Vice President of Health Affairs Howard University, past Dean of Meharry Medical College, and past Vice Dean of the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. He was a Major in the United States Air Force, a member of Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society and Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity (Boule). He strived his whole life to help educate the medical professionals our communities would need now and in the future. In passing, he leaves many friends and family with fond memories of his good nature and unforgettable smile. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Vivian Leavell his grateful sons, Pierce and Pierre, and his adoring grandchildren, Missy (husband Milo), Danielle (husband Arnaud), Brianna, Maurice, and Desiree, and three great grandchildren. Memorial Services will be held on December 21, 2019 at Montgomery Community Church, 11251 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45249. Visitation is scheduled to begin at 11am, Memorial Services at 12pm. Memorial contributions can be sent to: Attention: Gift Management Services, Hulda Margaret Lyttle Hall, Meharry Medical College, 1005 D.B. Todd, Jr. Boulevard, Nashville TN 37208. Checks notated: In memory of Dr. Walter F. Leavell.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thompson, Hall & Jordan Funeral Home - Forest Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -