Walter Glenn Fisher PhD
Walter Glenn Fisher PhD leaves behind the loves of his life: daughter Susanna Fisher, son Caden Fisher and Jennifer McCurry. Preceded in death by his father Josh Fisher, Walt is survived by his Mother Betty Fisher of Lebanon, OH, Brothers Josh (Leesa) Fisher of Louden, TN and Mike Fisher of Lebanon, OH and Sister Debbie (Jack) Sayre also of Lebanon. He was the devoted Uncle to several nephews and nieces. Walter passed away 3/26/2020 at the age of 57. He accomplished much in his too short time with us. He obtained his Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from the University of Cincinnati and his PhD in Analytical Chemistry from Purdue University. Walter worked for the Oak Ridge National Laboratories for several years prior to helping launch a new Biopharmaceutical Company. Walter holds numerous US Patents.. He was a part of several startup companies including Provectus Biopharmaceuticals whose work was based upon his patent, and his own startup Galt Technologies for which he was the recipient of the 2008 R&D Top 100 award. His brilliant mind and big heart will be missed by many. A celebration of life service will be held at a future date.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020