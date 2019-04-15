Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:30 AM
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Elsnau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter H. Elsnau

Obituary Condolences

Walter H. Elsnau Obituary
Walter H. Elsnau

Colerain Twp. - Walter H. Elsnau, beloved husband for 44 years of Anita (nee Dews) Elsnau. Devoted father of Bonnie (Bob) Duncan, the late Kenny Elsnau, Mark Elsnau, Andrea Ayers, Steven Eggert and Tom (Janice) Eggert. Loving grandfather of Shannon Wolfe, Bradley Duncan, Meghan Noland, Allison Elsnau, Kenny Elsnau Jr. and Stephen Ayers. Also survived by numerous great grandchildren. Brother of the late John Elsnau. Walter passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the age of 89. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Road on Thursday (April 18) from 10am until time of Funeral Service at 11:30am. Memorials may be made to . Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frederick Funeral Home
Download Now