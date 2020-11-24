1/1
Walter Humphreys
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter Humphreys

Cincinnati - Br. Martin Walter Humphreys, OFM

Cincinnati - In 69 years as a Franciscan Friar, Br. Martin Humphreys, OFM, was a welcoming face for thousands of people who visited the Franciscans at St. Clement Parish in Cincinnati (1953-1966), Duns Scotus College in Southfield, MI (1966-1982), and St. Mary of the Angels Parish in New Orleans (1982-2004). Br. Martin died Nov. 20 at St. John the Baptist Friary in Sharonville, OH. He was 94 years old - the senior member by age of the Franciscans of St. John the Baptist Province. Born July 24, 1926, Martin Humphreys was one of five children of Walter and Emily (Brown) Humphreys of Mandeville, LA. He graduated from Our Lady of the Lake School in Mandeville, St. Paul High School in Covington, and Catholic High School in Baton Rouge before entering Louisiana State University. He was received as a candidate for Franciscan life at St. Anthony Friary & Shrine in Cincinnati in 1947 and professed his first vows as a friar in 1951. He was solemnly professed in 1954. He is remembered especially for his kindness and compassion for the poor. During his years in Southfield, MI, he was instrumental in beginning a food pantry and outreach program that still flourishes and serves the poor in Detroit. He continued this ministry of outreach in New Orleans where he also served as Religious Education coordinator for St. Mary of the Angels Parish. Br. Martin's artistic talents also flourished in New Orleans. He began working on powerful abstract paintings and developed a following in some of the local galleries. In 2004, he retired to Cincinnati and St. John the Baptist Friary.

Br. Martin was preceded in death by his parents and siblings David Humphreys, Maria Humphreys, Laura McGaughey, and Ethelyn Poirson. He is survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

His cremains will be received at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3, at St. Joseph Chapel at St. John the Baptist Friary in Sharonville, OH. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Mass of Christian Burial will be private but will be livestreamed on the Franciscans' Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/Franciscanfriars. Interment follows at St. Mary Cemetery in St. Bernard, OH. Memorials may be sent to the Franciscans in care of FriarWorks, 1615 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH 45202.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 24 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hodapp Funeral Home
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hodapp Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved