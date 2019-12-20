|
Walter Kilgore
Harrison - loving husband of Martha (nee Douglas) Kilgore; beloved father of Rebecca (David) Armstrong & Cynthia "Cindy" (Rob) Means; grandfather to: Andrew & Taylor Means, Carrie, Samuel & Quinnzell Armstrong. Passed away 12/20/2019, age 88. Cincinnati Police Officer for 30 years. Visitation will be Monday, December 23, 2019, from 10 AM until the time of service at 11 AM at Miami Whitewater UMC, Harrison, Ohio. Memorials to Miami Whitewater UMC or Reach Out Pregnancy through Brater-Winter Funeral Home. www.braterfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019