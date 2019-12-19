|
Walter P. Glazer
Vero Beach - Walter P. Glazer
Born December 21, 1919 in Cincinnati Ohio, son of Walter N. and Susan W. Glazer. Died December 17, 2019 in his home with his sons at his side. Walter served as a military pilot during WWII and the Korean Conflict flying a total of 52 combat missions. He was a graduate of Anderson High School and the University of Cincinnati where he was also a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity.
Walter was a past member of Terrace Park Country Club in Cincinnati. He was an avid golfer who scored 4 aces and likely played over 10,000 rounds of golf over a period from age 12 until 96.
He is survived by sons Walter P. Glazer, Jr. (Ginny) of Vero Beach and Earl B. Glazer (Terri) of Memphis, Tennessee; Grandsons Trip (Sarah), Drew (Adrianne), John (Phoebe), Bryan (Sara), and Collin; and Great-grandchildren Molly, Rusty, and Ruben.
Walter was predeceased by wives Helen B. Glazer in 1986 and Louise B. Glazer in 2018. He will be laid to rest with Military Honors at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.
He was mentally sharp until the end, reading the Wall Street Journal every day, calling and texting with his iPhone, and keeping up with the activities of his grandchildren and their families.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019