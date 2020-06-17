Walter Rohrig
Walter Rohrig

Kenwood - Sylvester "Walt", Jr., cherished father of Vickie (Joe) Prescott, Mark (Diane) Rohrig and the late Walter L. Rohrig. Loving grandfather of five and great-grandfather of ten. He was also the brother of the late Betty Attington and Leila Schenke. Passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the age of 86. Mr. Rohrig was born in Norwood, Ohio. He was a proud Airman 3rd Class in the US Air Force, having served during the Korean Conflict. He retired from General Electric after 41 years of service. Mr. Rohrig was a member of the F&AM Melrose Lodge #671 and the American Legion Victor Stier Post 450 in Milford. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 19th from 5-7PM and again on Saturday, June 20th from 10AM until the time of funeral service 11AM at Thomas-Justin Memorial, 7500 Montgomery Rd. (45236) Kenwood. Interment will be held at Graceland Memorial Gardens. If desired, donations may be directed to Heartland Hospice, 3960 Red Bank Rd #140 (45227). Condolences may be shared with the family through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com.








Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Thomas-Justin Memorial Funeral Home
JUN
20
Visitation
10:00 AM
Thomas-Justin Memorial Funeral Home
JUN
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Thomas-Justin Memorial Funeral Home
