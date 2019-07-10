|
|
Walter Smith Jr.
Cincinnati - Walter Smith Jr was born April 7, 1935 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Walter Smith Sr. and Beatrice Smith. He is survived by the wife of his youth of 40 years Ruth Smith, his sister Bernice Arnold, three children, and five grandchildren. Proceeding him in death is his wife Diane Jackson. "Walt Jr" was a postal carrier for most of his career and briefly sold insurance. He will be missed by many. Services will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 in the Blue Spruce Chapel, 4389 Spring Grove Ave 45223. Visitation will begin at 1 pm followed by Services at 2 pm. Interment will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.springgrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 10, 2019