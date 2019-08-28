|
|
Walter "Tom" Vanlandingham
Burlington - 84, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years Carol Vanlandingham. Tom is survived by his children Denise (Larry) Davidson, David Vanlandingham and Lisa (Jim) Wilson; grandchildren Jason Clayton, Jeremy Clayton and Lyndsey Davidson. A Visitation will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 12 p.m. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Please leave online condolences at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019