Walter William Becker
Walter William Becker

Cincinnati - Becker, "Bill", Walter William, devoted husband of Patricia, "Patsy" (nee Shaffron ), loving father of Chris (Laura), Mike (Diane), Pete (Sue) Becker, Margaret (Tim) McKinley, cherished grandfather of Melissa (Max), Stephanie, Nick (Sydney), Leslie (Cameron), Karina (Stephen), Alex, Tony, Mary, Katie, Tricia, Rachel, Will, Victoria, Thad, Madison, Lauren, Charlotte, great grandfather of Henry, David and Riley. Dear brother of Bob (Claire), Ray (Pat), Jim (Sue) the late Carl (Jackie) and Don (Bunny) Becker. Passed away July 30, 2020 at the age of 86. Visitation Thursday August 6, 2020 from 5:30 PM to 8 PM (masks are required) at Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home, 4989 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238. Mass Friday 10:30 AM at St. Simon the Apostle Church, 825 Pontius Road, Cincinnati, OH 45233 (for family and close friends) In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation (College of Nursing Scholarship Fund GSC) P.O.Box 633640, Cincinnati, OH 45263-3640. www.meyergeiser.com. Check website for updates and restrictions.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
