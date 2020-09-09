Wanda D. Guthrie (nee Sandy)
Colerain Twp. - Wanda D. Guthrie (nee Sandy). Born on September 5, 1939 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Passed away peacefully at Covenant Village on September 7, 2020 at the age of 81 years. Wanda was a resident and former business owner of Airy Pony Keg in Colerain Township. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, drinking Coca-cola, watching the Cincinnati Reds, college football and the Gameshow Network. Above all, she cherished spending time with her family and friends and will be greatly missed by many. Wanda is survived by her brother, Kenneth (Tammie) Sandy; longtime friend, Etta Warren; seven nieces & nephews; and 14 great-nieces & great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford Sandy & Annabelle Westerhaus; brother, Erwin Sandy; and sister, Linda Kidwell. Graveside services will be held on Monday, September 14th at 11:30 AM at Arlington Memorial Gardens, 2145 Compton Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45231. Everyone will first be meeting at Arlington's Family Gathering Area. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com
. Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) assisting the family.