Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Dry Ridge - Wanda Geraldine Clemons Middleton, of Dry Ridge, passed away June 24, 2019 in Cincinnati at the age of 83.

She was a member of Dry Ridge Baptist Church, the Dry Ridge Senior Group, and a retired secretary for Levi Strauss in Florence, KY.

Preceded in death by 2 husbands: Howard Donald "Don" Wright and James "Jim" Middleton; 2 sons: Bobby Wright and Steve Wright; 3 brothers: Elmer Lloyd Clemons, Gayle Lee Clemons and Darrell Clemons; and a sister: Arva Jean Jones.

Survived by 2 sisters: Betty Jo Wynn of Dry Ridge and Kathleen Caldwell of Union; 3 grandchildren: Melissa Kaye Moore (Shane) of Jonesville, Tracey Lynn Godsey (Jon) of Erlanger and Christopher Allen Wright of Jonesville; and 4 great grandchildren: Ashton Moore, Audrey Wright, Corbin Wright and Steve "Collin" Wright.

Funeral services 2:00 PM, Friday, June 28, 2019 at Eckler-McDaniel Funeral Home, Dry Ridge. Visitation 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Friday. Burial will be in Jonesville IOOF Cemetery.

Memorial suggested to or .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 27, 2019
