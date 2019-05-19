|
|
Wanda Hansen
Mason - Wanda K. Hansen (nee Kirker), loving mother and best friend of Heather Hansen-Ipsaro, and mother-in-law to John Ipsaro. Loving, devoted and incredibly proud grandmother of Quincy, John, and Evan Ipsaro. Wanda passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Mother's Day, May 12, 2019, at the age of 78. Caring friend to countless co-workers, neighbors, and others, her spirited personality will be missed by many. A constant supportive presence at any school or athletic event involving her grandchildren, Wanda's presence and devotion will never be replaced. There will be a celebration of Wanda's life on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Water's Edge Clubhouse in Mason (4364 S. Shore Drive, Mason, Ohio 45040) from 6 to 8:30 pm. The E.C. Nurre Funeral Home in Amelia is assisting the family. Please sign her online tribute wall at www.ecnurre.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 19, 2019