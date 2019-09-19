|
|
Wanda Heckman
Cold Spring - Wanda Heckman, 96, of Cold Spring, passed away on September 13, 2019 in Fort Thomas, KY. Born and raised in Ludlow, KY she graduated from Ludlow High School before going to Spears Hospital Nursing Program where she became a Registered Nurse. Wanda demonstrated her propensity to love and care for others in all of the roles she filled: as a nurse, as a wife of 68 years, as a mother of 2 and as a grandmother of 5. In her free time, she was an avid golfer and her passion for the sport led her to found the junior golf league at Summit Hills CC. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Heckman, parents, Walter and Sally Lee Rose (nee Carr), siblings, Hazel Watson, Ruby Fietcher, and Walter Jr. Wanda is survived by her son, Randy Heckman, daughter, Candy Lee (Brian) Begnoche, brother, Robert Rose, grandchildren, Nicole and Alexis Begnoche, Lindsey and Zachary Heckman and Bart Shaw. Memorial contributions may be sent to the 644 Linn St. Suite 1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 19, 2019