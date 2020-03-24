Resources
Cincinnati - Wanda Kuntz, age 89, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2020. Loving sister of Barbara Ellis beloved sister-in law of Bertha Davenport, cherished aunt of Garry Goodman,Teresa Goodman and Pamela Schorr. She is preceeded in death by her husband Walter Kuntz, brother Millard Davenport and sister Chloe King. She will be missed by many friends and family. Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at Spring Grove Cemetery. Online condolences can be left at www.springgrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
