Services
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
Burial
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Craven Cemetery
Milan, IN
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Pilkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda L. (Witt) Pilkins

Add a Memory
Wanda L. (Witt) Pilkins Obituary
Wanda L. Pilkins (nee Witt)

Cincinnati - Dear mother of Brian Stogsdill and Mark Stogsdill. Sister of Lucille Alloway, Maxine Witt and the late Lola Alma Witt, Lela Helm, Eugene Witt, Malachi Witt and Charles Witt. Aunt of Linda, David, Mike, Tina and Claudina. Member of Fellowship Tabernacle Church in Carthage. Wanda passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the age of 76. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine St., Carthage, Thursday, July 18, from 5 p.m. until funeral service at 7:30 p.m. Burial Friday 11 a.m. at Craven Cemetery, Milan, IN. Memorials may be made to . Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now