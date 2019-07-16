|
Wanda L. Pilkins (nee Witt)
Cincinnati - Dear mother of Brian Stogsdill and Mark Stogsdill. Sister of Lucille Alloway, Maxine Witt and the late Lola Alma Witt, Lela Helm, Eugene Witt, Malachi Witt and Charles Witt. Aunt of Linda, David, Mike, Tina and Claudina. Member of Fellowship Tabernacle Church in Carthage. Wanda passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the age of 76. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine St., Carthage, Thursday, July 18, from 5 p.m. until funeral service at 7:30 p.m. Burial Friday 11 a.m. at Craven Cemetery, Milan, IN. Memorials may be made to . Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 16, 2019