Wanda Lancaster
Falmouth - Wanda Viola Lancaster, 92, of Falmouth, KY, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at her home. Born on April 13, 1928 in Slade, KY, she was the daughter of the late William and Lora McDaniel McNabb. Wanda married Carl Lancaster, and her husband preceded her in death on December 30, 1993.
Wanda worked as an office manager with the former Lancaster Realty in Falmouth and together she and her late husband handled many auctions while operating an auction barn in Menzie Bottoms. She was a member of the Falmouth Baptist Church.
She is survived by six nieces and nephews: Patricia Hagler of Erin, TN, Cristy Gentry of Waverly, TN, James Roger Stewart of Erin, TN, Linda Hill of New Johnsville, TN, Brenda Quinn and Lora Triplett, both of Waverly, TN; two grandchildren: Lois Rawe and Sharon Sears; her best friend and primary caregiver, Carol (Jay) Yelton of Falmouth, KY; dear caregivers: Megan Jones, Miranda English, and Becky Callahan, all of Falmouth, KY, and Krysti Smith of Butler, KY; and a host of extended family and friends.
Wanda was the last of her immediate family.
In addition to her husband, parents, and siblings, she was also preceded in death by her nephew, David Stewart.
Funeral services will be held at1 pm on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth. The visitation will be from11 am-1 pm on Saturday preceding the service at the funeral home. Interment will take place in the Riverside Cemetery, Falmouth. Memorials are suggested to the Pendleton County Animal Shelter: 1314 Bryan Griffin Road, Butler, KY 41006.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodheadfuneralhome.com