Services
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
View Map
Highland Heights - Wanda L. Heath, 87, of Highland Heights, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. She was a homemaker who loved taking care of her family and home. Wanda also loved sewing, painting and crocheting. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Heath (1992). Survivors include her son, Timothy D. Heath of Highland Heights; daughter, Diana F. Heath Price (Scott) of Chicago; brother, Justice Jump of Independence; 2 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Visitation is on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the Service at 11:00 AM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016. Interment in Hopeful Lutheran Cemetery, Florence, KY. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019
