Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Ungethuem
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda M. Ungethuem

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanda M. Ungethuem Obituary
Wanda M. Ungethuem

Batavia - (nee Barr), age 92, born January 15, 1928. Passed peacefully from this life on April 1, 2020. Wanda is survived by her husband of 71 years, Carl; her children Paul (Malynda) Ungethuem, Esther (Kenneth) Garber, Michelle Ungethuem and Susan Hamrick; her 9 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Deborah (Larry) Barz. Wanda was active as a bookkeeper and title clerk for two automotive agencies, and worked for an advertising agency. After retirement, she was active in her church, as well as following her passion for quilting and knitting until arthritis took its toll. She was a member of Batavia Faith United Methodist Church from 1948 until the time of her death. She taught junior church and an adult Sunday school class. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith United Methodist Church.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -