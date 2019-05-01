|
Wanda Minton
Mt. Healthy - Wanda L. Minton (nee Harman), 93, Apr. 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Lester L. Minton, devoted mother of William A. Minton Sr. (Susan) & the late Melanie S. Minton, loving grandmother of Stephanie Elizabeth Minton & William Andrew Minton Jr., beloved daughter of the late Lydia Ellen "Ella" (nee Layton) & Louis E. Harman Sr., dear sister of the late Col. Louis E. Harman Jr. MD (Anna) & sister-in-law of Mary Minton, dear aunt of Louis E. Harman III MD (Betty), Nedra Thornton (Bill), James A. Harman (Amy); Steve, Teresa & Jeff Minton. At retirement, Wanda was a Director of Outpatient & Emergency Registration with Mercy Health Systems. Visitation Mon., May 6, 10 AM until time of service at 11 AM at Gump-Holt Funeral Home, 3440 Glenmore Ave., Cheviot, OH 45211. Interment 1:30 PM, Mon., May 6, Linwood Cemetery, Russellville, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mt. Healthy Christian Village, 8097 Hamilton Ave., Cinti. 45231. www.gumpholtfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 1, 2019