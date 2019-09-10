Services
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Wanda Rose Fornash


1938 - 2019
Wanda Rose Fornash Obituary
Wanda Rose Fornash

Florence - Wanda Rose Fornash, 81 years of age, formerly of Sun City Center, FL, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Wanda was born May 27, 1938 in Brooksville, KY to the late Thomas and Thelma Meyer. She is preceded in by her beloved husband of 62 years, Donald Fornash. Wanda leaves behind two sons, Donald Fornash Jr. and Terry Fornash (Eileen); grandson, Robert Donald Fornash (Samantha); great granddaughter, Spencer Brooke Fornash; and sister-in-law, Wanda Lee Arlinghaus (John). Visitation will take place on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US Hwy 42, Florence, KY 41042. Services will begin at 1:00 p.m. Burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger. Online condolences may be left for the family at:

www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 10, 2019
