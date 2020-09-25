Wanda Rottgers
Wilder - Wanda J. Rottgers (nee. McVean), 89, of Wilder and formerly of Ft. Thomas, passed away on Wednesday, September 23rd at Cold Spring Transitional Care Center. She was a longtime member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Ft. Thomas, and in her later years a member of St. Philip Church in Melbourne. Wanda was also a Food Service Manager, AKA "The lunch lady" with Johnson School, Ft. Thomas before retiring in 1988. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert F. Rottgers. Wanda is survived by her sons, Rev. Steven R. (Mary) Rottgers & Rev. Robert A. Rottgers and grandchildren, Dr. Alex Rottgers, Peter Rottgers, Molly Rottgers and Richard Cooper, also 6 great-grandchildren. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, September 27th at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Ft. Thomas with the interment to follow at Alexandria Cemetery, Alexandria. Guests are required to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines. Memorials may be made to St. Philip Church, 1401 Mary Ingles Hwy, Melbourne, Ky or St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 3 Chalfonte Place, Fort Thomas, Ky 41075. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com
. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.