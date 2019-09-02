|
|
Wanda Smith
Amelia, OH - Wanda Lavern Smith (Nee. Mefford), 87, of Amelia, OH and formerly of Crestview, KY passed away on Friday, August 30th at her residence. She was a devout Christian, wonderful wife just shy of 66 years, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She grew up in Huntsville Ky, was a teacher in a 1 room school house, went on to work and later retire from the IRS as a Manager. She loved to travel, play cards and spend time with her family. Wanda was preceded in death by her brother, Denzel Mefford and sisters, Duprey Benton & Evalee Askew. She is survived by her loving husband, Curvan "Smitty" Smith; sons, Randy (Pam), Ronnie & Greg (Julia) Smith; daughter, Christie (Mike) Rowland; 9 grandchildren: Jessica, Brian, Ricky, Michelle, Austin, Luke, Ashley, Tyler, and Joel : 4 great grandchildren, Kyle, Brianna, Katie & Shelby and sister, Peggy Head. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. -7 p.m. (Eastern Time), Thursday, September 5th at Dobbling Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas. A second visitation with Funeral and Burial will be held from 9 a.m.- 11 a.m. Central Time (10 a.m.- 12 noon Eastern Time) on Saturday, September 7th at the Square Oak Separate Baptist Church, 200 E. Old Jamestown Road, Russsell Spring, KY 42642. Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Central Time (12 noon Eastern Time) with the Burial immediately following the service. Memorials are suggested to the Clermont County Senior Services Adult Day Program, 2085 James E. Sauls Sr. Dr., Batavia, OH 45103. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 2, 2019