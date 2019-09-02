Services
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dobbling Funeral Home
Ft. Thomas, OH
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Square Oak Separate Baptist Church
200 E. Old Jamestown Road
Russsell Spring, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Square Oak Separate Baptist Church
200 E. Old Jamestown Road
Russsell Spring, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanda Smith Obituary
Wanda Smith

Amelia, OH - Wanda Lavern Smith (Nee. Mefford), 87, of Amelia, OH and formerly of Crestview, KY passed away on Friday, August 30th at her residence. She was a devout Christian, wonderful wife just shy of 66 years, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She grew up in Huntsville Ky, was a teacher in a 1 room school house, went on to work and later retire from the IRS as a Manager. She loved to travel, play cards and spend time with her family. Wanda was preceded in death by her brother, Denzel Mefford and sisters, Duprey Benton & Evalee Askew. She is survived by her loving husband, Curvan "Smitty" Smith; sons, Randy (Pam), Ronnie & Greg (Julia) Smith; daughter, Christie (Mike) Rowland; 9 grandchildren: Jessica, Brian, Ricky, Michelle, Austin, Luke, Ashley, Tyler, and Joel : 4 great grandchildren, Kyle, Brianna, Katie & Shelby and sister, Peggy Head. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. -7 p.m. (Eastern Time), Thursday, September 5th at Dobbling Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas. A second visitation with Funeral and Burial will be held from 9 a.m.- 11 a.m. Central Time (10 a.m.- 12 noon Eastern Time) on Saturday, September 7th at the Square Oak Separate Baptist Church, 200 E. Old Jamestown Road, Russsell Spring, KY 42642. Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Central Time (12 noon Eastern Time) with the Burial immediately following the service. Memorials are suggested to the Clermont County Senior Services Adult Day Program, 2085 James E. Sauls Sr. Dr., Batavia, OH 45103. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.