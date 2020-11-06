Warf Harless
Fort Thomas - Harless Edgar Warf born August 29, 1928 and passed away November 3, 2020 at the Hyde Park Health Center, Cincinnati, Ohio. Harless was born in Wilcoe, West Virginia. He was the ninth child in a family of twelve children, growing up in McDowell County, a coal mining town. He is predeceased by his parents, Earl and Sophie Warf, six brothers, Kemper Warf, Bernard Warf, Desmond Warf, Theodore Warf, Delmar Warf and Frank Warf (died at 18 months), five sisters, Peggy Donithan, Betty Waldron, Roberta McClanahan, Vanetta Clark and Nell Powers. He was the last living member of this large family. He is survived by his wife, Carol Warf (nee Schnier) and four children Nancy Hancock (Graham), Frederick Warf (Lynn), Franklin Bradley (Cathy), and Edgar Warf. In addition he is survived by four step-children, Lou Schnier (Kim), Barbara Langdon (Ed), Beth Caby (Roger) and David Schnier (Shelly), multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.He was known as Ed and lived in Fort Thomas, KY with his wife Carol. He was a proud member of the Republican Party serving on the Executive Committee and holding a position as a Chairman in Campbell County, KY. He also remained very active in the Presbyterian Church throughout his life, teaching Sunday school and serving as a Deacon for many years.Ed proudly served his country for 20 years (1946 to 1966) in the Air Force as a mechanical engineer and communication specialist. His military career was extensive and he was given top secret clearance. He taught missile targeting and onboard inertial computer guidance systems for the inter-continental "Minuteman" ballistic missile. He was involved in the test firing of the Saturn Rocket first stage at Bay St. Louis Mississippi and the "Apollo Program" that put Neil Armstrong on the moon.He lived and worked on various AF Bases in the US to include stations in both Alaska and Hawaii. He held a pilot's license in the early 1950's and loved flying in Fairbanks and the rugged terrain of Alaska. He was an experienced pilot for land, ski and air.
Ed was a kind and gentle soul who loved dabbling in art and at age 80 self-published a book of his childhood memories entitled, Short Stories & Poems to Ponder, copyright 2009. Ed was loved by many and will be missed. His passing has left a hole in all of our hearts but his memory and spirit will fill the void. No services will be held at this time due to Covid. His ashes will be interned in Galax,VA at a later date. Special condolences and memories may be sent to dmefuneral.com
