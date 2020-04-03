Resources
More Obituaries for Warren Sheriff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Warren C. Sheriff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Warren C. Sheriff Obituary
Warren C. Sheriff

Florence - Warren C. Sheriff, Florence, KY, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the age of 72. Mr. Sheriff proudly served our country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He worked for Arvin Meritor in the Unit Down Dept. upon retiring. Warren's greatest joy and priority in life was his family. He was preceded in death by his son, Derek in 2019. Warren is survived by his loving wife of 32yrs., Linda L. (nee: Lepper) and son, Chris (Christy) Sheriff. He also leaves behind his brother, Bill Sheriff, sister, Brenda Justice and grandchildren, Piper Sheriff and Nathan Capps along with many nieces, nephews and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the or Boone Co. Animal Shelter. Online condolences can be sent to www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 3 to Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Warren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -