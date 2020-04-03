|
Warren C. Sheriff
Florence - Warren C. Sheriff, Florence, KY, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the age of 72. Mr. Sheriff proudly served our country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He worked for Arvin Meritor in the Unit Down Dept. upon retiring. Warren's greatest joy and priority in life was his family. He was preceded in death by his son, Derek in 2019. Warren is survived by his loving wife of 32yrs., Linda L. (nee: Lepper) and son, Chris (Christy) Sheriff. He also leaves behind his brother, Bill Sheriff, sister, Brenda Justice and grandchildren, Piper Sheriff and Nathan Capps along with many nieces, nephews and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the or Boone Co. Animal Shelter. Online condolences can be sent to www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 3 to Apr. 9, 2020