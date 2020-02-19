|
Warren H. Hoffman
Greenhills - Warren H. Hoffman, beloved husband of the late Shirley (nee Carr) Hoffman. Devoted father of Bryan (Deanna) Hoffman. Loving grandfather to Benjamin (Elizabeth) and Jessica. Great grandfather of Theodore. Warren passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the age of 82. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Road on Friday (Feb. 21) from 9:30am until time of Funeral Service at 10am. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020