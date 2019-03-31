Services
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
(513) 777-8433
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Crestview Presbyterian Church
9463 Cincinnati Columbus Rd. (Rt. 42)
West Chester, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Warren Reynolds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Warren Reynolds


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Warren Reynolds Obituary
Warren Reynolds

Mason - 5/9/1928 - 3/27/2019 Husband of Jean P. Reynolds (nee Keesee) and the late Frances Ann Reynolds (nee Whitton). Survived by daughter, Linda K. (Stephen) Donovan of Cincinnati, OH and the late son, Larry J. Reynolds of West Chester, OH. Grandfather of Christopher Donovan and Anna Donovan. Step-father of six and step-grandfather of numerous grandchildren. Warren served in the US Army during the Korean War. He passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Memorial service to be held at Crestview Presbyterian Church, 9463 Cincinnati Columbus Rd. (Rt. 42), West Chester, OH 45069 on Tuesday, April 2 at 11 a.m. Graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crestview Memorial Garden.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now