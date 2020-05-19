Warren Robert Stirle
WARREN ROBERT STIRLE, 84, of Florence, KY. died May 17. He was retired from the US Navy and the widower of Peggy Joyce Stirle. Also preceded in death by his parents: Rudolph and Dorthy Colla Stirle and by sons: Robert M. Stirle and Terry S. Stirle. He is survived by a son: Timothy W. Stirle of Texas, daughters: Cynthia (James) Thorman of Newport, KY., Lisa (Bill) Fischer of Burlington, KY., a sister: Barbara Morgan of Mauston, WI., 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 1 great, great grandchild. Funeral services will be 12:30 pm Thurs. at the Eckler-McDaniel Funeral Home, Dry Ridge. Visitation will be Thurs. 10:00 am - 12:30 pm. Burial will be in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, Williamstown. Memorials suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice. Limited capacity due to new regulations. Social distancing and face coverings are requested. www.stanleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 19 to May 20, 2020.