Warren Robert Stirle
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Warren's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Warren Robert Stirle

WARREN ROBERT STIRLE, 84, of Florence, KY. died May 17. He was retired from the US Navy and the widower of Peggy Joyce Stirle. Also preceded in death by his parents: Rudolph and Dorthy Colla Stirle and by sons: Robert M. Stirle and Terry S. Stirle. He is survived by a son: Timothy W. Stirle of Texas, daughters: Cynthia (James) Thorman of Newport, KY., Lisa (Bill) Fischer of Burlington, KY., a sister: Barbara Morgan of Mauston, WI., 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 1 great, great grandchild. Funeral services will be 12:30 pm Thurs. at the Eckler-McDaniel Funeral Home, Dry Ridge. Visitation will be Thurs. 10:00 am - 12:30 pm. Burial will be in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, Williamstown. Memorials suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice. Limited capacity due to new regulations. Social distancing and face coverings are requested. www.stanleyfuneralhomes.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eckler-McDaniel Funeral Home
30 S. Main
Dry Ridge, KY 41035
859-823-5641
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved