Wayne A. Maynard
Maynard, Wayne A. beloved husband of Lorraine (Nee: Matre) Maynard. Loving father of Brian (Heather) Maynard, Julie (Matthew) Herms and the late Krista Maynard. Devoted grandfather of Carson, Chase, Kaleb and Kensi. Also survived by numerous other family and friends. Passed away on January 30, 2020 at the age of 74 years. Visitation will be Tues. Feb. 4th from 10:00 - 10:45 A.M at Our Lady of Victory Church, Delhi, Ohio followed by Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 A.M. at church. If so desired memorials may be made to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, P.O. Box 5202, 45201-5202. Radel Funeral Home, 451-8800 serving the family. www.radelfuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020