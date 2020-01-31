Services
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
(513) 451-8800
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church,
Delhi, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church,
Delhi, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Maynard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne A. Maynard

Add a Memory
Wayne A. Maynard Obituary
Wayne A. Maynard

Maynard, Wayne A. beloved husband of Lorraine (Nee: Matre) Maynard. Loving father of Brian (Heather) Maynard, Julie (Matthew) Herms and the late Krista Maynard. Devoted grandfather of Carson, Chase, Kaleb and Kensi. Also survived by numerous other family and friends. Passed away on January 30, 2020 at the age of 74 years. Visitation will be Tues. Feb. 4th from 10:00 - 10:45 A.M at Our Lady of Victory Church, Delhi, Ohio followed by Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 A.M. at church. If so desired memorials may be made to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, P.O. Box 5202, 45201-5202. Radel Funeral Home, 451-8800 serving the family. www.radelfuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -