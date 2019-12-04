|
|
Wayne Abbott
Wayne Abbott beloved husband of Agatha Ivadean Abbott (nee Wesley) & the late Inez Abbott (nee Scales), devoted father of Cheryl (Rick) Abbott Keller, Gary (Alice) Cochran, & Debi Gay, dear grandfather of Luke (Emily), Mark, Melissa, Carmella (Michael), April (Jason), Gary, Wayne (Ashley), Justin (Havilah) & Jason, great-grandfather of Cody (Elizabeth), Lauren, Matthew, Brooklyn, Maleah, Paizley, Bristol, Lochlan, Joshua, Haley, & Ellie, great-great grandfather of Austin & Jaxton. Died Dec. 2, 2019. Age 89 years. Resident of Mt. Washington. Service at T. P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Sat Dec. 7, 2019 at 1:30 PM. Friends may visit at the funeral home on Sat from 12:30-1:30 PM.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019