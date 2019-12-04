Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:30 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
Wayne Abbott

Wayne Abbott beloved husband of Agatha Ivadean Abbott (nee Wesley) & the late Inez Abbott (nee Scales), devoted father of Cheryl (Rick) Abbott Keller, Gary (Alice) Cochran, & Debi Gay, dear grandfather of Luke (Emily), Mark, Melissa, Carmella (Michael), April (Jason), Gary, Wayne (Ashley), Justin (Havilah) & Jason, great-grandfather of Cody (Elizabeth), Lauren, Matthew, Brooklyn, Maleah, Paizley, Bristol, Lochlan, Joshua, Haley, & Ellie, great-great grandfather of Austin & Jaxton. Died Dec. 2, 2019. Age 89 years. Resident of Mt. Washington. Service at T. P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Sat Dec. 7, 2019 at 1:30 PM. Friends may visit at the funeral home on Sat from 12:30-1:30 PM.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
