Services
Peoples Funeral Home
8340 Hwy 27 North
Butler, KY 41006
(859) 472-7811
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Peoples Funeral Home
8340 Hwy 27 North
Butler, KY 41006
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Peoples Funeral Home
8340 Hwy 27 North
Butler, KY 41006
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Crowder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Crowder


1947 - 2019
Wayne Crowder Obituary
Wayne Crowder

Butler - Wayne Crowder 71 of Butler, KY, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Cold Spring Care Center. He was born in Alexandria, KY on April 18, 1947, son of Deloris Elliott Robinson. Wayne was a member of the Kingdom Hall in Butler, a veteran of the United States Navy and worked for Wiedemann Brewing in Newport. He is preceded in death by his nephew Joseph Price. He is survived by his mother Deloris Elliott Robinson, sister Beverly (Richard) Price and nephew Brandon Price. Visitation will be held from 10-12pm, Wednesday, March 13, 2018 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler. Funeral Service will be held at 12pm, Wednesday also at the funeral home. Wayne's final resting place will be at Butler Cemetery. Memorials if desired are suggested to Kingdom Hall in Butler.

Online condolences can be made at peoplesfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 12, 2019
