|
|
Wayne Crowder
Butler - Wayne Crowder 71 of Butler, KY, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Cold Spring Care Center. He was born in Alexandria, KY on April 18, 1947, son of Deloris Elliott Robinson. Wayne was a member of the Kingdom Hall in Butler, a veteran of the United States Navy and worked for Wiedemann Brewing in Newport. He is preceded in death by his nephew Joseph Price. He is survived by his mother Deloris Elliott Robinson, sister Beverly (Richard) Price and nephew Brandon Price. Visitation will be held from 10-12pm, Wednesday, March 13, 2018 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler. Funeral Service will be held at 12pm, Wednesday also at the funeral home. Wayne's final resting place will be at Butler Cemetery. Memorials if desired are suggested to Kingdom Hall in Butler.
Online condolences can be made at peoplesfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 12, 2019